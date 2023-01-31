MMDA inaugurates new site in Adopt-A-Park project

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA inaugurates 12th park in urban decay reduction project Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News. Posted at Jan 31 2023 09:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children play at the newly inaugurated Nomar II Park in Brgy. San Bartolome, Quezon City on Tuesday. The park is part of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Adopt-A-Park project launched to curb urban decay and reduce urban heat effects. Read More: MMDA Metro Manila Development Authority Adopt-A-Park project Nomar II Park /business/02/01/23/maharlika-puts-bsp-economy-at-risk-econ-groups-warn/news/02/01/23/philhealth-boss-says-he-has-yet-to-see-corruption-earns-tulfos-ire/news/02/01/23/marcos-health-workers-to-get-allowance-despite-end-of-covid-19-state-of-calamity/sports/02/01/23/pnvf-under-18-championships-to-kick-off-on-feb17/business/02/01/23/ca-confirms-appointment-of-dti-chief-alfredo-pascual