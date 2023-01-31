MMDA inaugurates new site in Adopt-A-Park project

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA inaugurates 12th park in urban decay reduction project

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

Children play at the newly inaugurated Nomar II Park in Brgy. San Bartolome, Quezon City on Tuesday. The park is part of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s Adopt-A-Park project launched to curb urban decay and reduce urban heat effects.