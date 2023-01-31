MULTIMEDIA

Batasan Development Urban Renewal Plan launched

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pedestrians walk past a worker painting a portion of a footbridge along Commonwealth Avenue corner IBP road in Quezon City on Tuesday. The government flagship project Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program held a groundbreaking ceremony as part of of the Batasan Development Urban Renewal Plan, which includes the construction of two 33-story buildings with a total of 2,160 housing units and an improved Batasan TODA terminal.