Health workers blast cuts in COVID benefits, push for P15,000 SRA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 04:48 PM

Health workers push for P15,000 special risk allowance

Health workers stage a lunch break picket at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila on Monday. The group blast cutbacks in their COVID-19 benefits through the One COVID Allowance and called for a P15,000 monthly special risk allowance (SRA).

