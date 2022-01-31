Health workers push for P15,000 special risk allowance

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers blast cuts in COVID benefits, push for P15,000 SRA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers stage a lunch break picket at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila on Monday. The group blast cutbacks in their COVID-19 benefits through the One COVID Allowance and called for a P15,000 monthly special risk allowance (SRA).