Health workers push for P15,000 special risk allowance

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers blast cuts in COVID benefits, push for P15,000 SRA Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2022 04:48 PM Health workers stage a lunch break picket at the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila on Monday. The group blast cutbacks in their COVID-19 benefits through the One COVID Allowance and called for a P15,000 monthly special risk allowance (SRA). Health workers 'shortchanged' with new COVID-19 allowance system - group