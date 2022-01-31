Guanzon: Where's decision on Marcos disqualification?

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec urged: Release decision on Marcos disqualification ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2022 09:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon speaks before the members of the press before attending a Mass at Manila Cathedral on Monday. Guanzon reiterated her call to fellow Commissioner Aimee Ferolino to release the resolution on the petition to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from running in the May 9 presidential polls by Monday noon time. Read More: halalan 2022 Comelec Marcos Jr disqualification case Rowena Guanzon Aimee Ferolino Comelec First Division /classified-odd/01/31/22/italian-priest-fined-over-excessive-bell-ringing/sports/01/31/22/nba-clippers-pull-away-in-fourth-quarter-top-hornets/business/01/31/22/figaro-eyes-new-growth-avenues-following-ipo/video/news/01/31/22/presyo-ng-ilang-isda-sa-kamuning-market-bumaba/overseas/01/31/22/canada-anti-vax-protest-continues-as-vandals-spark-anger