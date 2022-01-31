Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec urged: Release decision on Marcos disqualification

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 09:41 AM

Guanzon: Where's decision on Marcos disqualification?

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon speaks before the members of the press before attending a Mass at Manila Cathedral on Monday. Guanzon reiterated her call to fellow Commissioner Aimee Ferolino to release the resolution on the petition to disqualify Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from running in the May 9 presidential polls by Monday noon time.

Read More:  halalan 2022   Comelec   Marcos Jr disqualification case   Rowena Guanzon   Aimee Ferolino   Comelec First Division  