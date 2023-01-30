MULTIMEDIA

LTO holds refresher course on traffic enforcement

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Traffic personnel try out handheld mobile devices to be used for traffic enforcement during a refresher training session conducted by Land Transportation Office in Quezon City Monday. The devices, an E-top or temporary operators permit for traffic violators and a body-worn mobile camera device will be used as part of the agency’s documentation during traffic apprehension both for the protection of the enforcer and the motorist.