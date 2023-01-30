Home > News MULTIMEDIA LTO holds refresher course on traffic enforcement Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2023 11:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic personnel try out handheld mobile devices to be used for traffic enforcement during a refresher training session conducted by Land Transportation Office in Quezon City Monday. The devices, an E-top or temporary operators permit for traffic violators and a body-worn mobile camera device will be used as part of the agency’s documentation during traffic apprehension both for the protection of the enforcer and the motorist. Read More: Land Transportation Office traffic apprehension temporary operators permit /business/02/01/23/maharlika-puts-bsp-economy-at-risk-econ-groups-warn/news/02/01/23/philhealth-boss-says-he-has-yet-to-see-corruption-earns-tulfos-ire/news/02/01/23/marcos-health-workers-to-get-allowance-despite-end-of-covid-19-state-of-calamity/sports/02/01/23/pnvf-under-18-championships-to-kick-off-on-feb17/business/02/01/23/ca-confirms-appointment-of-dti-chief-alfredo-pascual