Frozen eggs for sale

Frozen eggs sold as alternative as prices rise

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Frozen eggs are being sold at P55 per kilo, as an alternative to the rising price of regular eggs, at a store near Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City on Monday. The store sells around 30 bags or 30 kilos of frozen eggs per day to food shops and small store owners as the price of a tray of medium eggs in Metro Manila markets ranged between P210 and P250 in January.