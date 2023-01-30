Home  >  News

De Lima attends hearing on illegal drug trade case

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2023 07:01 PM

Former senator and Justice Secretary Atty. Leila De Lima attends a hearing in Muntinlupa City on Monday. De Lima remains detained as she awaits rulings on charges of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trade. 

