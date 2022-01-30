Home > News MULTIMEDIA Phivolcs advises against entry, flying close to Taal Volcano Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2022 09:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A fisherman navigates Taal Lake as Taal Volcano emits steam-rich plumes as seen from Barangay Halang, Lipa City in Batangas, Sunday morning. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is advising against entry to Taal Volcano island or the Taal Permanent Danger Zone and flying of any aircraft close to the volcano as steam-driven or phreatic explosions from Taal volcano’s main crater remain possible. Taal Volcano emits 900-meter high steam plumes Read More: Taal Volcano weak phreatomagmatic bursts Taal Lake steam-rich plume Lipa City Barangay Halang PhiVolcs Taal /sports/01/30/22/nfl-legend-brady-to-retire-after-22-seasons-reports/news/01/30/22/authorities-probe-tiktok-user-over-alleged-threat-to-assassinate-marcos-jr/sports/01/30/22/nba-lebron-james-out-vs-hawks/sports/01/30/22/okcs-gilgeous-alexander-out-through-all-star-break/news/01/30/22/boracay-prepares-reopening-to-foreign-tourists