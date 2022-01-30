Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Phivolcs advises against entry, flying close to Taal Volcano

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2022 09:31 AM

Phivolcs advises against entry, flying close to Taal Volcano

A fisherman navigates Taal Lake as Taal Volcano emits steam-rich plumes as seen from Barangay Halang, Lipa City in Batangas, Sunday morning. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology is advising against entry to Taal Volcano island or the Taal Permanent Danger Zone and flying of any aircraft close to the volcano as steam-driven or phreatic explosions from Taal volcano’s main crater remain possible.


 

Read More:  Taal Volcano   weak phreatomagmatic bursts   Taal Lake   steam-rich plume   Lipa City   Barangay Halang   PhiVolcs   Taal  