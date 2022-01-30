Anti-debt group pushes for green energy financing

MULTIMEDIA

China urged to stop finacing coal, support green energy

ABS-CBN News

Manila policemen disperse members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) and its partner organizations who held a flash mobilization at the Fil-Chinese Friendship Arch in Binondo, Manila on Sunday. The protesters called on Chinese finance institutions and banks to stop financing and investing in overseas coal projects, and urged groups to support green and low-carbon energy projects as committed by Chinese president Xi Jinping during the 30th ASEAN-China dialogue last November 2021.

