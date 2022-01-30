Anti-debt group pushes for green energy financing

Home > News MULTIMEDIA China urged to stop finacing coal, support green energy ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2022 02:36 PM | Updated as of Jan 30 2022 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila policemen disperse members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) and its partner organizations who held a flash mobilization at the Fil-Chinese Friendship Arch in Binondo, Manila on Sunday. The protesters called on Chinese finance institutions and banks to stop financing and investing in overseas coal projects, and urged groups to support green and low-carbon energy projects as committed by Chinese president Xi Jinping during the 30th ASEAN-China dialogue last November 2021. FROM THE ARCHIVES Watch more in iWantv or TFC.tv Read More: Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development APMDD Binondo Chinese New Year coal coal projects green energy environment low-carbon energy Xi Jinping /entertainment/01/30/22/francine-diaz-umaming-nbsb-walang-nanliligaw-sa-kanya/sports/01/30/22/pba-ganuelas-rossers-say-this-would-be-ultimate-dream/sports/01/30/22/kai-sotto-hits-dagger-in-36ers-upset-of-melbourne/overseas/01/30/22/beijing-reports-highest-covid-cases-since-june-2020-as-olympics-loom/video/entertainment/01/30/22/anji-salvacion-sumalang-bilang-new-breed-of-asap-singers