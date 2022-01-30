Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

China urged to stop finacing coal, support green energy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2022 02:36 PM | Updated as of Jan 30 2022 02:37 PM

Anti-debt group pushes for green energy financing

Manila policemen disperse members of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) and its partner organizations who held a flash mobilization at the Fil-Chinese Friendship Arch in Binondo, Manila on Sunday. The protesters called on Chinese finance institutions and banks to stop financing and investing in overseas coal projects, and urged groups to support green and low-carbon energy projects as committed by Chinese president Xi Jinping during the 30th ASEAN-China dialogue last November 2021. 

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more in iWantv or TFC.tv
Read More:  Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development   APMDD   Binondo   Chinese New Year   coal   coal projects   green energy   environment   low-carbon energy   Xi Jinping  