Protected commute

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Jan 30 2021 10:41 AM

A security guard wearing a hazmat suit for protection against COVID-19 stands beside a train in Manila on Friday. The Philippines on Friday reported 1,849 new cases of the virus for a total of 35,048 active cases, the highest count since November 14. 

