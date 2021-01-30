Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protected commute Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Jan 30 2021 10:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A security guard wearing a hazmat suit for protection against COVID-19 stands beside a train in Manila on Friday. The Philippines on Friday reported 1,849 new cases of the virus for a total of 35,048 active cases, the highest count since November 14. PH logs 1,849 more COVID-19 cases; total infections at 521,413 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 train hazmat PPE multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/01/30/21/5-dead-in-cuba-chopper-crash-official/news/01/30/21/nograles-hopeful-magalong-would-reconsider-resignation-as-contact-tracing-czar/sports/01/30/21/wba-declares-pacquiao-champion-in-recess-due-to-inactivity/news/01/30/21/nograles-says-ph-back-to-status-quo-after-ban-on-foreign-travelers-ends-jan-31/news/01/30/21/lalaking-nagbebenta-ng-party-drugs-arestado-sa-buy-bust-sa-makati