MULTIMEDIA Fire hits Caloocan barangay George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2021 04:19 PM Firefighters secure the perimeter after a fire in Barangay 69, Caloocan City on Saturday hit three houses and caused some P100,000 in damage. Fire investigators say the blaze that started around noon was caused when a cooking stove was left unattended.