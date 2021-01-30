Home  >  News

Fire hits Caloocan barangay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2021 04:19 PM

Firefighters secure the perimeter after a fire in Barangay 69, Caloocan City on Saturday hit three houses and caused some P100,000 in damage. Fire investigators say the blaze that started around noon was caused when a cooking stove was left unattended. 

