'Unblock the truth'

Groups urge NTC to unblock alternative news sites

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of different progressive groups stage a protest in front of the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) head office in Quezon City, on Monday, January 29, 2024, criticizing the agency’s decision to block 26 websites of different progressive groups including Bayan and alternative news sites Altermidya, Bulatlat, Pinoy Weekly, among others. The group also urged UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, who is currently in the country, to examine the alleged lack of freedom of opinion and expression in the Philippines.