Weak bursts recorded at Taal Main Crater

Phivolcs records 8 bursts from Taal Main Crater Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 29 2022 11:15 PM Taal Volcano releases steam-rich plumes as seen from Nasugbu, Batangas on Saturday late afternoon. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded 8 very weak phreatomagmatic bursts from the Taal Main Crater on Saturday from 1:18 p.m. to 09:57 p.m., producing 400-meter to 900m high steam-rich plumes around Taal lake.