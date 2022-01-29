Weak bursts recorded at Taal Main Crater

MULTIMEDIA

Phivolcs records 8 bursts from Taal Main Crater

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Taal Volcano releases steam-rich plumes as seen from Nasugbu, Batangas on Saturday late afternoon. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded 8 very weak phreatomagmatic bursts from the Taal Main Crater on Saturday from 1:18 p.m. to 09:57 p.m., producing 400-meter to 900m high steam-rich plumes around Taal lake.