MULTIMEDIA

'Defy China Coast Guard Law'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2021 12:03 PM

Fisherfolk from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas hold a protest in front of the Chinese Consular Office in Makati on Friday. The group urged the Philippine government to defy Beijing's recently passed Coast Guard Law ordering their fleet to shoot anyone they consider as foreigners in the West Philippine Sea, an area also claimed by the Philippines and other ASEAN countries.