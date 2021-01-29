Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cold storage in Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 29 2021 03:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gives officials of the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force a tour of the city's Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) operations center inside their facility at the Sta. Ana Hospital on Friday. The visit was in time for the inauguration of its cold storage facility at the hospital’s 7th floor which could keep different vaccines at their designated storage temperatures. Read More: COVID19 coronavirus Manila cold storage vaccines IATF multimedia multimedia photos COVID-19 vaccine storage /sports/01/29/21/tennis-players-go-wild-serena-heads-to-zoo-djokovic-barefoot-as-quarantine-ends/sports/01/29/21/nba-miami-heat-opens-doors-to-fans-thanks-to-covid-sniffing-dogs/sports/01/29/21/nba-struggling-pistons-hand-lakers-first-back-to-back-loss-of-the-season/business/01/29/21/philippine-stock-market-falls-35-percent-amid-foreign-selling/entertainment/01/29/21/netflix-announces-return-of-lupin