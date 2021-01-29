Home  >  News

Cold storage in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2021 03:24 PM

Cold storage in Manila

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno gives officials of the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force a tour of the city's Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) operations center inside their facility at the Sta. Ana Hospital on Friday. The visit was in time for the inauguration of its cold storage facility at the hospital’s 7th floor which could keep different vaccines at their designated storage temperatures. 

