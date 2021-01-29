Home > News MULTIMEDIA 10,000 and counting Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 29 2021 06:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers and advocates arrange flowers depicting the number of lives lost to COVID-19, during a protest in front of the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on Friday, a day before the country marks the first year since its first recorded case. The protesters are calling on the government to spend more in the fight against the pandemic and respond to the needs of health facilities, which they say are understaffed and underfunded. PH logs 1,849 more COVID-19 cases; total infections at 521,413 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 protest Philippine Heart Center health care health workers frontliners health facilities multimedia multimedia photos /business/01/29/21/no-subscription-costs-netflix-smart-offer-bundle-mobile-data-plan/news/01/29/21/parang-awa-niyo-na-comelec-commissioner-pleads-qualified-voters-to-register/news/01/29/21/da-secretary-dar-pinagbibitiw-pinasisibak-dahil-sa-pagsirit-ng-presyo-ng-baboy/entertainment/01/29/21/nice-to-finally-meet-you-liza-soberano-replies-to-long-lost-brother-luke-plowden/news/01/29/21/alamin-quarantine-status-ng-mga-lugar-sa-bansa-simula-pebrero