10,000 and counting

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers and advocates arrange flowers depicting the number of lives lost to COVID-19, during a protest in front of the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on Friday, a day before the country marks the first year since its first recorded case. The protesters are calling on the government to spend more in the fight against the pandemic and respond to the needs of health facilities, which they say are understaffed and underfunded.