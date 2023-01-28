MULTIMEDIA
Fire breaks out in QC barangay
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 28 2023 08:01 PM
Basit Dawi, 56, returns to his burned-down home in Barangay Roxas District in Quezon City on Saturday. The fire, which broke out around 3:06 p.m., injured two people and was declared out at 4:33 p.m.
