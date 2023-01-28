Home  >  News

Fire breaks out in QC barangay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2023 08:01 PM

Basit Dawi, 56, returns to his burned-down home in Barangay Roxas District in Quezon City on Saturday. The fire, which broke out around 3:06 p.m., injured two people and was declared out at 4:33 p.m. 

