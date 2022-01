MULTIMEDIA

Solar-powered refrigerators for vaccine supply from Australia and UNICEF

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Australian government and UNICEF donate 30 solar-powered vaccine refrigerators at the Goetz warehouse in Parañaque City on Friday to help strengthen the vaccine supply chain of the Philippines. Present during the event is Australian Ambassador Stephen Robinson.

