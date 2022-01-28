Home  >  News

Grenade found in Manila Arena safely detonated

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2022 09:25 PM

MPD-EOD safely detonates grenade found in Manila Arena

Residents watch as members of the Philippine National Police cordon off an area of the Manila Arena in Sta. Ana, Manila after security guards reported seeing an unexploded grenade on Friday, a day after unidentified men threw a grenade at the arena’s entrance that failed to explode. The Manila Police District-Explosive Ordnance Division (MPD-EOD) safely detonated the grenade while MPD Station 6 is currently investigating if the two incidents are connected. 

