Last day of mobile vax drive in PITX

MULTIMEDIA

Vax reax

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2022 06:48 PM

A woman reacts as she is vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Paranaque City (PITX) on Friday, the last day of the We Vax as One: Mobile Vaccination Drive in the public transport terminal. The 5-day mobile vaccination drive at PITX served as the pilot site for the program which aims to make vaccination against COVID-19 more accessible.

PH records 18,638 more COVID-19 cases, 34.6pct positivity rate

Read More:
coronavirus
COVID19
coronavirus vaccine
COVID19 vaccine
PITX
We Vax as One: Mobile Vaccination Drive