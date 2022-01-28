Home  >  News

Vax reax

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jan 28 2022

Last day of mobile vax drive in PITX

A woman reacts as she is vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Paranaque City (PITX) on Friday, the last day of the We Vax as One: Mobile Vaccination Drive in the public transport terminal. The 5-day mobile vaccination drive at PITX served as the pilot site for the program which aims to make vaccination against COVID-19 more accessible. 

 

