MULTIMEDIA

Blessing PNR's new trains

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A priest blesses one of three newly-purchased diesel hydraulic train sets from Indonesia during its unveiling Thursday at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Dela Rosa Station in Makati City. Each set can handle up to 1,330 passengers, the highest capacity for the train line, said PNR Assistant GM Ces Lauta.