MULTIMEDIA
A call for safe space and free expression
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 28 2021 01:20 PM
Members of UP Rise against Tyranny hold a protest at the Quezon Hall, UP Diliman in Quezon City, urging the University Board of Regents (BOR) to uphold the UP-DND accord. The group urged the board of regents to fortify and uphold the UP-DND accord by declaring the university a safe space for free expression, dissent and academic freedom.
