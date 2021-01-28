MULTIMEDIA

A call for safe space and free expression

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of UP Rise against Tyranny hold a protest at the Quezon Hall, UP Diliman in Quezon City, urging the University Board of Regents (BOR) to uphold the UP-DND accord. The group urged the board of regents to fortify and uphold the UP-DND accord by declaring the university a safe space for free expression, dissent and academic freedom.



