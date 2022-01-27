Unexploded ordnance found at hospital construction site

MULTIMEDIA

Unexploded ordnance found at Bagong Ospital ng Maynila site

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A member of the Manila Police District Explosive and Ordnance Division secures a 105mm high explosive projectile bomb and 50mm anti-aircraft ammunition for proper disposal on Thursday. The bomb and ammunition were found by workers at the construction site of the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila in Quirino Avenue.

