Unexploded ordnance found at hospital construction site

MULTIMEDIA
Unexploded ordnance found at Bagong Ospital ng Maynila site
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 27 2022 03:28 PM
A member of the Manila Police District Explosive and Ordnance Division secures a 105mm high explosive projectile bomb and 50mm anti-aircraft ammunition for proper disposal on Thursday. The bomb and ammunition were found by workers at the construction site of the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila in Quirino Avenue.
