MULTIMEDIA

120 years of Manila's Finest

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Manila Police District salute as Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and Manila Police District Director PBGen. Leo Francisco lead the commemoration of the 120th founding anniversary of the MPD outside its headquarters at United Nations Avenue in Manila Wednesday. MPD was established in 1901 as the Metropolitan Police Force of Manila under Act No. 70 of the Taft Commission.

