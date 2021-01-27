Home  >  News

Mandaluyong holds COVID-19 vaccination simulation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2021 03:09 PM | Updated as of Jan 27 2021 03:57 PM

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The city of Mandaluyong recorded a total 6,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 121 active infections, as of January 26, 2021. 

