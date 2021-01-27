Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mandaluyong holds COVID-19 vaccination simulation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 27 2021 03:09 PM | Updated as of Jan 27 2021 03:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The city of Mandaluyong recorded a total 6,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 121 active infections, as of January 26, 2021. Mandaluyong schools ginawang vaccination centers; dry run isinagawa Read More: COVID-19 coronvarus vaccination simulation Mandaluyong COVID-19 vaccine /sports/01/27/21/afghanistans-first-female-breakdancer-sets-sights-on-paris-olympics/sports/01/27/21/labanan-pa-rin-pba-players-not-assured-of-final-12-spots-in-gilas/news/01/27/21/negative-covid-19-test-no-excuse-to-violate-health-protocols-testing-czar-says-after-baguio-celeb-party/news/01/27/21/vergeire-cites-types-of-allergies-that-may-prohibit-one-from-taking-covid-19-vaccine/video/business/01/27/21/women-suffer-54-percent-of-pandemic-job-losses-ifc-official