MULTIMEDIA

Inoculation practice in Taguig

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2021 09:32 PM

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III demonstrates how to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to volunteer Emilyn Baguhin, a barangay health worker, at the Vaccination Hub inside the Lakeshore complex in Taguig City on Wednesday. In a briefing, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Philippines will receive its first batch of some 1 million vaccine shots for COVID-19 next month as the government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year to achieve herd immunity.

Philippines to get about 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in February: official

No VIP treatment: Duque says officials OK to get COVID-19 shots first to prove vaccine safety

Mega vaccination hub ng Taguig City ipinasilip