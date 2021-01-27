MULTIMEDIA

Inoculation practice in Taguig

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III demonstrates how to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to volunteer Emilyn Baguhin, a barangay health worker, at the Vaccination Hub inside the Lakeshore complex in Taguig City on Wednesday. In a briefing, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Philippines will receive its first batch of some 1 million vaccine shots for COVID-19 next month as the government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year to achieve herd immunity.