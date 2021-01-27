MULTIMEDIA

Impromptu drain clearing

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MMDA officers remove debris from drainage pipes along the southbound lanes of Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City to clear the gutter deep flood caused by a sudden downpour on Wednesday. In its 4pm advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience cloudy skies with rains caused by the Northwestern Monsoon, while the Tail-end of a frontal system will bring scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.