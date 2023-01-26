'Trash for cash' initiative in Tatalon, QC

MULTIMEDIA

QC residents join 'trash for cash' initiative

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents bring their recyclable trash at the Tagupo Basketball court in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Thursday. The “Trash for Cash” initiative being implemented by the barangay aims to promote waste recycling by encouraging residents to bring in recyclable wastes, which are weighed and processed in exchange for cash.