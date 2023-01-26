Home  >  News

QC residents join 'trash for cash' initiative

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2023 04:01 PM

'Trash for cash' initiative in Tatalon, QC

Residents bring their recyclable trash at the Tagupo Basketball court in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Thursday. The “Trash for Cash” initiative being implemented by the barangay aims to promote waste recycling by encouraging residents to bring in recyclable wastes, which are weighed and processed in exchange for cash. 

