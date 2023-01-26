'Trash for cash' initiative in Tatalon, QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC residents join 'trash for cash' initiative Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2023 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents bring their recyclable trash at the Tagupo Basketball court in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City on Thursday. The “Trash for Cash” initiative being implemented by the barangay aims to promote waste recycling by encouraging residents to bring in recyclable wastes, which are weighed and processed in exchange for cash. Read More: trash for cash Barangay Tatalon Quezon City recycling waste management /news/01/26/23/survey-shows-most-pinoys-believe-pogos-are-harmful-senator/business/01/26/23/adb-approves-500-m-loan-to-boost-ph-jobs-market/news/01/26/23/deped-to-boost-mental-health-programs-after-school-violence/news/01/26/23/marcos-pushes-for-magna-carta-for-barangay-health-workers/sports/01/26/23/nba-sixers-hold-off-simmons-and-nets-lillard-sinks-60