Students, teachers evacuate QC school due to bomb scare

MULTIMEDIA Students, teachers evacuate QC school over bomb scare Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2023 03:33 PM A member of a K9 bomb detection team walks past teachers and students at the Ponciano Bernardo Elementary School in Quezon City after being alerted of a bomb threat on Thursday. Students and teachers were immediately evacuated after the bomb threat was received through social media, which turned out to be a false alarm after a thorough inspection by the Quezon City Police District explosive ordnance disposal team.