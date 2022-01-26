Unvaxxed NCR workers have a month to get COVID-19 jab

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'No vax, no ride' policy gives unvaxxed NCR workers 30-day grace period Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2022 04:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters prepare to board a bus at the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on Wednesday, as unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers in the National Capital Region were given 30 days to get jabbed to be able to continue riding public transportation. Unvaxxed commuters will no longer be allowed to ride public utility vehicles after the 30-day grace period, according to a statement issued by the labor, transportation, and interior and local government departments. Unvaxxed workers given 30 days to get jabbed under 'No vaccine, no ride' policy Read More: no vax no ride COVID-19 COVID-19 Alert level 3 NCR DOLE DOTr DILG commuters public transportation Metro Manila National Capital Region COVID-19 vaccination vaccinated unvaccinated bakuna resbakuna pandemic transport transportation rules /entertainment/01/26/22/how-anne-curtis-beat-solenn-isabelle-in-photos/business/01/26/22/presyo-ng-pinoy-tasty-pinoy-pandesal-tataas-sa-pebrero-1/news/01/26/22/ph-logs-15789-new-covid-cases-358pct-positivity-rate/business/01/26/22/groups-concerned-over-assignment-of-abs-cbn-frequencies-to-others/entertainment/01/26/22/darren-espanto-reveals-previous-relationships