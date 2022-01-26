Unvaxxed NCR workers have a month to get COVID-19 jab

MULTIMEDIA

'No vax, no ride' policy gives unvaxxed NCR workers 30-day grace period

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters prepare to board a bus at the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on Wednesday, as unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers in the National Capital Region were given 30 days to get jabbed to be able to continue riding public transportation. Unvaxxed commuters will no longer be allowed to ride public utility vehicles after the 30-day grace period, according to a statement issued by the labor, transportation, and interior and local government departments.



