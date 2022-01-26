Praying outside Quiapo Church

MULTIMEDIA

A visit to Quiapo Church

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila, which remains closed on Wednesday. The church was closed anew from January 13 to 26 in its effort to curb spread of COVID-19 infection amid the recent surge in the National Capital Region.