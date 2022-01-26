Praying outside Quiapo Church

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A visit to Quiapo Church Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2022 01:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila, which remains closed on Wednesday. The church was closed anew from January 13 to 26 in its effort to curb spread of COVID-19 infection amid the recent surge in the National Capital Region. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 COVID19 Alert level 3 Quiapo Church /overseas/01/26/22/china-boosts-drive-vs-cyberbullying-fake-news/sports/01/26/22/spurs-send-reeling-rockets-to-9th-straight-home-loss/video/life/01/26/22/throwback-love-in-sickness-and-in-health/news/01/26/22/unvaxxed-workers-given-30-days-to-get-vaccinated/entertainment/01/26/22/listen-alyssa-valdez-talks-time-inside-bahay-ni-kuya