Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Illegal vendors cleared along Redemptorist Road

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2022 09:53 PM

Illegal vendors dispersed along Redemptorist Road

A street vendor selling puppies gathers his things and walks away as members of the PNP patrol near Redemptorist Road in Baclaran, Parañaque City on Wednesday. Illegal vendors have been a perennial problem in the area which officials say contribute to traffic jams leading to regular clearing operations to remove obstructions such as makeshift stalls, illegally parked vehicles, and other encroachments. 

Read More:  Redemptorist road   illegal vendors   Baclaran   PNP   puppies   dogs   traffic   Paranaque  