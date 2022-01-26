Illegal vendors dispersed along Redemptorist Road

MULTIMEDIA
Illegal vendors cleared along Redemptorist Road
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 26 2022 09:53 PM
A street vendor selling puppies gathers his things and walks away as members of the PNP patrol near Redemptorist Road in Baclaran, Parañaque City on Wednesday. Illegal vendors have been a perennial problem in the area which officials say contribute to traffic jams leading to regular clearing operations to remove obstructions such as makeshift stalls, illegally parked vehicles, and other encroachments.
