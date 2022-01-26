Administering COVID booster shots to Pateros residents

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting boosted against COVID-19 in Pateros ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2022 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to a local resident at the Pateros Catholic School in Bgy. San Pedro, Pateros on Wednesday. The Philippines on the same day announced 15,789 new COVID-19 cases, the second straight day the daily tally fell below 20,000, data from the Department of Health showed. Philippines' daily COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 for second straight day Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Pateros Catholic School Pateros /sports/01/26/22/olsim-steps-in-for-hirata-to-battle-radzuan/business/01/26/22/bbm-says-abs-cbn-franchise-up-to-congress-must-fix-issues/news/01/26/22/mga-negosyante-puerto-galera-gustong-alisin-ang-antigen-test-requirement/news/01/26/22/comelec-creates-standby-funds-for-teachers-during-halalan2022/news/01/26/22/comelec-to-hold-6-presidential-vp-debates-starting-february