Administering COVID booster shots to Pateros residents

Getting boosted against COVID-19 in Pateros

ABS-CBN News

A health worker administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to a local resident at the Pateros Catholic School in Bgy. San Pedro, Pateros on Wednesday. The Philippines on the same day announced 15,789 new COVID-19 cases, the second straight day the daily tally fell below 20,000, data from the Department of Health showed.