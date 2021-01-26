MULTIMEDIA

Working on LRT-1 Cavite extension project

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Construction workers continue to build the extended depot of the LRT-1 in Pasay City on Tuesday, to accommodate the incoming 120 fourth generation light rail vehicles for the train line's extension to Cavite province. The trains from Spain and Mexico will be used for the LRT-1 extension project from Baclaran station to Bacoor, being implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Mitsubishi Corporation, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocariles (CAF) and CMX Consortium.



