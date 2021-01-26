Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Red Cross begins COVID-19 saliva test in Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2021 01:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman shows a vial of saliva collected for COVID-19 testing at the Philippine Red Cross in Port Area Manila on Tuesday. The PRC recently launched its COVID-19 saliva test, which is a cheaper and less invasive alternative to the RT-PCR swab test method to detect coronavirus infection. PH Red Cross nagsimula nang gumamit ng COVID-19 saliva test Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus saliva test Philippine National Red Cross Manila multimedia multimedia photo /business/01/26/21/dof-bats-for-doable-economic-measures-as-congress-holds-cha-cha-hearings/news/01/26/21/philippines-rodrigo-duterte-puwet-shot-covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine/news/01/26/21/urong-sulong-palace-defends-change-on-age-restrictions/entertainment/01/26/21/iigo-pascual-to-release-all-out-of-love-cover/news/01/26/21/93-pct-of-foreigners-deported-by-ph-in-2020-are-chinese-says-immigration-bureau