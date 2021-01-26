Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH Red Cross begins COVID-19 saliva test in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2021 01:25 PM

PH Red Cross begins COVID-19 saliva test in Manila


A woman shows a vial of saliva collected for COVID-19 testing at the Philippine Red Cross in Port Area Manila on Tuesday. The PRC recently launched its COVID-19 saliva test, which is a cheaper and less invasive alternative to the RT-PCR swab test method to detect coronavirus infection.

 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   saliva test   Philippine National Red Cross   Manila   multimedia   multimedia photo  