Groups show support for UP-DND Accord termination

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP) and the Duterte Youth march at the University Avenue in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday to show support for the Department of National Defense’s (DND) abrogation of its accord with the University of the Philippines after tagging the state university as a hotbed for communist rebel recruitment. The Armed Forces of the Philippines recently apologized to UP alumni included in a false list of supposed NPA rebels posted on one of its social media accounts.