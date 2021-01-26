MULTIMEDIA

‘Defend academic freedom, Uphold human rights’

Students and professors hold a protest at the University of the Philippines-Oblation Plaza in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of professors and students questioned the abrogation of the UP-DND accord which requires prior notification before military and police personnel are allowed to conduct operation inside the university.