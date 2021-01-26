Home  >  News

‘Defend academic freedom, Uphold human rights’

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 26 2021 04:10 PM | Updated as of Jan 26 2021 04:30 PM

Students and professors hold a protest at the University of the Philippines-Oblation Plaza in UP Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday. The group of professors and students questioned the abrogation of the UP-DND accord which requires prior notification before military and police personnel are allowed to conduct operation inside the university.

