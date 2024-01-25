Tearing that sheet up

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group protests people's initiative to amend 1987 Constitution Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2024 02:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A protester in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City tears a mock signature sheet of the ongoing people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution on Thursday, calling instead for a Constitutional Convention for a charter change. Members of a labor group gathered in front of the House of Representatives and called against moves to amend the 1987 Constitution and a Constituent Assembly for charter change. 'Stop this foolishness': Marcos urged to talk to Romualdez on 'hijacked' People's Initiative Lawmakers urge Marcos to avert Congress confrontation over people's initiative Read More: people's initiative Charter Change ChaCha 1987 Constitution House of Representatives Constituent Assembly /video/classified-odd/01/25/24/viral-in-south-korea-eating-deep-fried-starch-toothpick/spotlight/01/25/24/japan-craft-made-successful-pin-point-moon-landing-space-agency/news/01/25/24/comelec-eyes-1m-more-registered-overseas-voters-through-internet-voting/business/01/25/24/tiktok-removes-nearly-4-million-videos-in-ph/sports/01/25/24/alex-eala-continues-winning-streak-in-india-tournament