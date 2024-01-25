Home  >  News

Group protests people's initiative to amend 1987 Constitution

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2024 02:37 PM

Tearing that sheet up

A protester in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City tears a mock signature sheet of the ongoing people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution on Thursday, calling instead for a Constitutional Convention for a charter change. Members of a labor group gathered in front of the House of Representatives and called against moves to amend the 1987 Constitution and a Constituent Assembly for charter change. 

 

