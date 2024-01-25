MULTIMEDIA

Remembering SAF44

Viber

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins relatives and officials of the Philippine National Police during the National Remembrance of the Heroic Sacrifice of SAF44 at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda, Silang, Cavite on Thursday. The commemoration pays tribute to the 44 elite policemen killed during an operation dubbed as “Oplan Exodus” in Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015 which led to the neutralization of Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli Abdhir alias Marwan.