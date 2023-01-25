Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping stock of onions Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2023 09:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A produce vendor attends to the store’s inventory of both local and imported onions at a public market in Marikina City on Wednesday. The Department of Agriculture earlier approved the importation of 21,060 metric tons of red and yellow onions to pull down its prices in wet markets, where rates still hover around P200 to P350 per kilo in Metro Manila. DA defers extension of P250/kilo SRP of onions as harvest season begins: Palace The onion problem: DOST, 2 universities eye vertical farms to solve onion scarcity Read More: onions sibuyas imported onions market Department of Agriculture /entertainment/01/25/23/xian-lim-cuts-half-of-comedy-film-for-theatrical-release/video/life/01/25/23/rbonney-gabriel-bibiyahe-pa-asya-sa-pebrero/news/01/25/23/cayetano-hits-lack-of-women-youth-voices-at-batos-rotc-hearing/business/01/25/23/inflation-wages-should-be-senate-priority-not-maharlika-bill-hontiveros/classified-odd/01/25/23/chatgpt-bot-passes-us-law-school-exam