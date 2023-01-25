MULTIMEDIA

Keeping stock of onions

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A produce vendor attends to the store’s inventory of both local and imported onions at a public market in Marikina City on Wednesday. The Department of Agriculture earlier approved the importation of 21,060 metric tons of red and yellow onions to pull down its prices in wet markets, where rates still hover around P200 to P350 per kilo in Metro Manila.