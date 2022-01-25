Roxas Boulevard-Libertad under repair

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MMDA closes Roxas Boulevard-Libertad for rehab George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2022 09:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic builds up along the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard near Libertad in Pasay City on Tuesday. The road closure is estimated to last for at least two months as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) rehabilitate a damaged drainage structure in front of the Libertad pumping station along Roxas Boulevard. Read More: Roxas boulevard Libertad pumping Station Pasay City DPWH MMDA Roxas boulevard road closure /video/news/01/25/22/ilang-tsuper-ng-jeep-umaaray-sa-dagdag-presyo-ng-krudo/video/news/01/25/22/calabarzon-may-higit-32000-aktibong-kaso-ng-covid-19/business/01/25/22/lufthansa-shipping-group-msc-eye-majority-stake-in-italys-ita/business/01/25/22/pandemic-causing-nearly-insurmountable-education-losses-globally-unicef/entertainment/01/25/22/new-canadian-comedy-series-showcases-filipino-culture