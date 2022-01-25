Roxas Boulevard-Libertad under repair

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA closes Roxas Boulevard-Libertad for rehab

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Traffic builds up along the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard near Libertad in Pasay City on Tuesday. The road closure is estimated to last for at least two months as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) rehabilitate a damaged drainage structure in front of the Libertad pumping station along Roxas Boulevard.