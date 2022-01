Manila allows walk-in booster shots for non-residents

MULTIMEDIA

Manila opens up COVID-19 boosters for walk-in non-residents workers in city

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate residents against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on Tuesday as the city opens up booster shots for walk-in non-residents working within its borders. The Philippines as of Sunday has fully vaccinated 57.26 million or 73.33 percent of 78 million eligible for COVID jabs, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.