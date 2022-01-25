Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers protest series of oil price hikes

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 12:09 PM

Jeepney drivers blast series of oil price hikes

Jeepney drivers from Pinagkaisang Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) hold a protest at a gas station along East Avenue in Quezon City to decry the unabated oil price hikes in the country, Tuesday. Weekly oil price hikes have affected the income and livelihood of workers in the public transport sector still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. 
 

Read More:  Piston   oil price hike   protest  