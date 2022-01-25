Isko issues EO 11, cancels Chinese New Year activities

MULTIMEDIA

Manila cancels Chinese New Year activities in Binondo

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman displays a tiger statue at a shop in Binondo, Manila on Tuesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno issued Executive Order 11 suspending all events and activities, including its annual parade, fireworks display, lion dance and parties during the celebration of Chinese New Year from January 31 to February 1 in an attempt to curb spread of COVID-19. Manila’s Chinatown will remain open to visitors but adherence to minimum health protocols is strongly encouraged.

