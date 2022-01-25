Getting ready for election period

MULTIMEDIA

MPD prepares for election

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Police officers in full gear wait during an inspection inside the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. Police Brigadier General Nicolas Deloso Torre III, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Deputy Regional Director for Operations, checked MPD’s readiness and proficiency on firearms and equipment, as well as their overall readiness for upcoming critical events particularly the 2022 national elections.