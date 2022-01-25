Getting ready for election period

MULTIMEDIA
MPD prepares for election
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 25 2022 12:38 PM
Police officers in full gear wait during an inspection inside the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila on Tuesday. Police Brigadier General Nicolas Deloso Torre III, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Deputy Regional Director for Operations, checked MPD’s readiness and proficiency on firearms and equipment, as well as their overall readiness for upcoming critical events particularly the 2022 national elections.
