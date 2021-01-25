Home  >  News

Staying safe while staying healthy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2021 08:03 PM | Updated as of Jan 25 2021 09:18 PM

People jog and others ride bikes to exercise at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) grounds on Monday. People are finding ways to do activities outside their homes and stay healthy even as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine (GCQ) status due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

