Home > News MULTIMEDIA Less invasive way of testing for COVID-19 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2021 06:53 PM | Updated as of Jan 25 2021 07:16 PM The Philippine National Red Cross begins to conduct the newly approved saliva RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 at their headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday, after getting approval from the Department of Health. The test using saliva samples is easier to conduct and considred less invasive compared to the traditional way of swab testing from the nostrils and mouth. PH Red Cross says Metro Manila labs can process 8,000 saliva COVID tests daily