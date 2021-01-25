MULTIMEDIA

Less invasive way of testing for COVID-19

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Philippine National Red Cross begins to conduct the newly approved saliva RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 at their headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday, after getting approval from the Department of Health. The test using saliva samples is easier to conduct and considred less invasive compared to the traditional way of swab testing from the nostrils and mouth.