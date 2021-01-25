MULTIMEDIA

Baguio destroys 200 kilos of confiscated cigarettes

Jong Gasmeña, ABS-CBN News

Members of Baguio City’s Smoke-Free Task Force (SFTF) prepare around 200 kilos of confiscated cigarettes for the ceremonial crushing as part of its #SmokeFreeBaguio campaign, on Monday. The city government's Public Order and Safety Division will destroy an estimated P2.3 million-worth of seized cigarettes, along with 72 kilos of betel nut with tobacco (moma), and 102 units of nicotine delivery systems.

