Baguio destroys 200 kilos of confiscated cigarettes
Jong Gasmeña, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 25 2021 03:08 PM
Members of Baguio City’s Smoke-Free Task Force (SFTF) prepare around 200 kilos of confiscated cigarettes for the ceremonial crushing as part of its #SmokeFreeBaguio campaign, on Monday. The city government's Public Order and Safety Division will destroy an estimated P2.3 million-worth of seized cigarettes, along with 72 kilos of betel nut with tobacco (moma), and 102 units of nicotine delivery systems.
