MULTIMEDIA

Nutribun kayo diyan!

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Different private and government institutions showcase their different nutritious snacks like nutri-buns as the Department of Education kicks-off its School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) at the Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The event coincides with the launching of the School Mental Health Program to assist learners in different parts of the country.