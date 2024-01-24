Home > News MULTIMEDIA Nutribun kayo diyan! Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 24 2024 07:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Different private and government institutions showcase their different nutritious snacks like nutri-buns as the Department of Education kicks-off its School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) at the Esteban Abada Elementary School in Quezon City on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The event coincides with the launching of the School Mental Health Program to assist learners in different parts of the country. Read More: Nutribun sa paaralan DepEd nutrition Nutribun sa paaralan School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) Esteban Abada Elementary School School Mental Health Program /video/overseas/01/24/24/russian-plane-carrying-ukrainian-pows-crashes/sports/01/24/24/abando-willing-to-play-for-gilas-in-fiba-asia-qualifiers-if-/news/01/24/24/pal-stands-by-inflight-oxygen-requirement-for-passenger-with-copd/entertainment/01/24/24/ebe-dancel-concert-with-mitch-singson-moved-to-feb-3/business/01/24/24/more-millennials-genzs-seen-traveling-with-loved-ones-in-2024