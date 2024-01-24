MULTIMEDIA

Davao Oriental placed under state of calamity

Davao Oriental LGU

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children are seen spending time at a bridge damaged by a flood in Davao del Norte, as shown in this undated photo released by the Provincial Government of Davao Del Norte. Following heavy rainfall and massive flooding caused by the shearline in the region, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Davao Oriental has recommended declaring the entire province under a state of calamity which affected around 185,000 families.